Trump slaps steep tariffs on 6 Arab countries, with Syria hit hardest

US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs late Thursday, hitting six Arab countries with steep rates as part of his drive to "rebalance trade" with trade partners.

According to the executive order released by the White House, Syria has the highest rate (41%), followed by Iraq (35%), Libya and Algeria (30%), Tunisia (25%), and Jordan (15%).

Trump defended the move in a post on his Truth Social platform, declaring: "Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again."

He told NBC News in a separate interview that the process is going "very well, very smoothly," while insisting the new duties would remain in place.

The order also set tariffs on dozens of other countries, including 39% on Switzerland, 30% on South Africa, 50% on Brazil, 20% on Taiwan, and 15% on Türkiye, with a baseline rate of 10% for nations not listed. The measures are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 7.

With immediate commercial and economic ramifications, the new trade framework, which the White House has hailed as a move toward "reciprocity and fairness," applies tariffs ranging from 10% to 41%.

Trump, who has repeatedly linked tariffs to national security, said the hikes would bring wealth and factory jobs back to America.

The rapid rollout sparked concern in global markets, with analysts warning of potential disruptions to supply chains and new inflationary pressures.

Middle Eastern economies, already facing challenges from high unemployment and fragile growth, are expected to be among the most affected by the steep duties.





