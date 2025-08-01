Finland ready to recognise Palestinian state: President Stubb

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has said he is ready to approve a recognition of a Palestinian state if the government moves forward with such a proposal.

Many countries, including France and Canada, have pledged to recognise a Palestinian state alongside the 80th UN General Assembly in September.

"The decisions by France, the United Kingdom and Canada reinforce the trend towards recognising Palestine as part of efforts to breathe new life into the peace process," Stubb said in a post to X Thursday.

Finland's president, elected for six years, has limited powers but helps coordinate the country's foreign policy in close cooperation with the government.

"If I receive a proposal to recognise the Palestinian state, I am prepared to approve it," Stubb said, deploring an "inhumane" situation in Gaza.

He said he understood that Finns had "different opinions on the recognition of Palestine, and that there is also concern," calling for an "open" and "honest" debate.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday reiterated Helsinki's support for a two-state solution, without specifying whether the government was ready to recognise a Palestinian state.

Discussions on foreign policy and the Middle East with the president would continue up to the UN conference at the end of September, he said.







