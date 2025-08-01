TOP US DEMOCRAT SLAMS TRUMPS $200M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM PROJECT

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Trump administration Thursday for unveiling a plan for a $200 million ballroom at the White House, questioning the source of the funding.

"A $200 million ballroom! Where'd this money come from? Did Congress appropriate it? I don't think so," Schumer said at a news conference.

His remarks came after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot (8,361-square-meter) ballroom, which will be able to seat 650 people.

Leavitt said President Donald Trump and other donors will donate the funds necessary to build the structure.

The project will begin this September, and it is expected to be completed long before the end of Trump's term.

Schumer also cast doubt on the mission of the Department of Government Efficiency, arguing that instead of targeting wasteful spending, it was being used for "making cuts on Americans to fund their ballroom."

"He announced plans to build himself a new White House ballroom so he can eat his cheeseburgers in there in luxury," he said, mocking Trump.





