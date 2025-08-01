Switzerland expresses regret over US plan to impose new tariffs

Switzerland on Friday voiced deep regret over the US decision to impose unilateral additional tariffs on Swiss imports, despite what it described as "constructive" bilateral talks in recent months.

In a post on X, the Swiss Federal Council said the newly announced tariffs by the US president "differ significantly" from the previously agreed draft joint statement, which was approved by the Federal Council on July 4 following months of negotiations.

"The Federal Council notes with great regret that, despite the progress made in bilateral talks and Switzerland's very constructive stance from the outset, the US intends to impose unilateral additional tariffs on imports from Switzerland," it noted.

"Switzerland has been and remains in contact with the relevant US authorities. It continues to seek a negotiated solution with the US that accords with Swiss law and its obligations under international law," it said.

The government said it will assess the latest developments and determine its next steps accordingly.

US President Donald Trump on April 2 announced sweeping tariffs for countries across the world and later established a 10% baseline rate that would be imposed on countries while individual negotiations played out. The president imposed an Aug. 1 deadline for nations to strike deals with his negotiating team or face heightened import duties.





