Chinese UN envoy slams US over Russia-Ukraine war claims

A Chinese envoy slammed the US on Thursday for accusing China of being "the most important supplier" of Russia's war efforts against Ukraine, saying his country never provided lethal weapons to any party involved in the war.

China's deputy permanent representative to the UN Geng Shuang refuted accusations made by the US representative against China at a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, according to the state-run Global Times.

China has never supplied lethal weapons to either side of the conflict and has strictly controlled the export of dual-use goods, including drones, Geng said.

"The parties to the conflict are not under Security Council sanctions. China has normal trade relations with Russia and Ukraine. By doing so, it does not violate international law or breach its international obligations. China's legitimate rights and interests must not be infringed upon," he said.

"In fact, till now, the United States has maintained its trade with Russia. If the United States is doing that itself, why doesn't it allow others to do the same?

"Isn't this 'only allowing oneself to set fires while forbidding others from lighting lamps?" he added.

"The US cannot on the one hand ask China to play a constructive role in ending the war, while on the other hand continuously smear and pressure China," he said.

He urged the US to stop playing the "blame game and scapegoating others" and instead contribute positively to efforts for a ceasefire and the promotion of dialogue.





