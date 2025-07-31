US, South Korean defense chiefs vow to bolster ties in 1st call

The US and South Korean defense chiefs Thursday held their first ever contact, vowing to bolster ties.



South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth agreed to strengthen cooperation on extended deterrence against "North Korean threats," as well as on shipbuilding, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

It came days after Ahn took office last Friday as Hegseth skipped Seoul during his first visit to Asian Pacific allies, Japan and the Philippines in March.



Earlier, reports of downsizing of American troops in South Korea had emerged but Pentagon said such claims were "not true."

"I feel the heavy responsibility of further advancing the performance of the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance," Ahn told Hegseth, describing the US-South Korea alliance as a "blood-forged" one.

The two parties agreed to maintain close collaboration, including efforts to deepen extended deterrence and to address "North Korean threats, such as its unlawful military cooperation with Russia."

"I hope to further deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance," Ahn added

In return, Hegseth reiterated Washington's commitment to the "ironclad" defense of South Korea, the report said.



During his confirmation hearings, Ahn, who is first civilian defense minister since 1961, said the President Lee Jae Myung administration would seek to regain wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the US.



South Korea is US' one of oldest military allies in Asia, hosting more than 28,500 troops on the Korean Peninsula - a major cause of concern repeatedly raised by Pyongyang.