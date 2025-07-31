UK considers mandatory alcohol locks and black boxes for new vehicles

Critics argue that the move undermines Brexit, while supporters cite economic and safety reasons.

The proposed measures include alcohol interlocks (which prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver is over the legal limit) and black boxes (recording pre-crash data like speed and braking).

GSR2 also includes other safety features such as driver drowsiness detection, collision avoidance systems, and lane-keeping assistance.

The UK Department for Transport confirmed talks with car manufacturers and industry groups, emphasizing that diverging from EU standards would increase costs and cause regulatory inconsistency, especially in Northern Ireland.

Labour officials argue the alignment is based on "economic and practical" reasons, not ideology. However, pro-Brexit MPs and some media outlets describe the regulation as a "backdoor return to the EU."

Some commentators view the move as a symbolic step toward reintegration, masked by safety rhetoric.