Harvard astronomer suggests mysterious object may be alien probe

Astronomers are keeping a close watch on a newly discovered mysterious celestial object. While NASA has identified the object as a comet, Harvard University professor Avi Loeb disagrees. According to Loeb, the object named "3I/ATLAS" could be a product of extraterrestrial intelligence.

Speaking to WBZ-TV, Loeb said, "It could be a rock, it could be a comet… But until we obtain the necessary data, we must consider all possibilities."

UNUSUAL PATH, SUSPICIOUS MOVEMENTS

Loeb and his team note that the object's trajectory does not resemble that of a typical comet. As 3I/ATLAS moves toward the Sun, it is taking an unusual route, coming close to Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

"This object appears to be intelligently directed," said Loeb, emphasizing that if it truly is an alien spacecraft, the world needs to be prepared for the possibility.

"A BLIND DATE FROM SPACE"

"A blind date with a visitor from another star could bring anything," Loeb said, arguing that the risk must be carefully evaluated.

He proposed a risk measurement system similar to the Richter scale used for earthquakes:

"Zero represents a natural object like a comet. Ten represents a fully technological vehicle maneuvering with engines. How we respond to such a situation should be decided by policymakers."

CLOSEST APPROACH TO THE SUN IN OCTOBER

According to Loeb, 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to the Sun on October 29, 2025. NASA, however, states that the object poses no threat to Earth and will remain at a considerable distance.

"MANY HOMES LIKE OURS IN THE COSMIC NEIGHBORHOOD"

Loeb reminded that there are countless planetary systems similar to Earth across the universe, and commented:

"We see many homes similar to ours in the cosmic neighborhood. Assuming none of them are inhabited seems to me like a rather arrogant assumption."