Kluchevskoy volcano starts erupting after earthquake in Kamchatka region

A damaged kindergarten is pictured after earthquake in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatka, Russia, July 30, 2025. (DHA Photo)

The Russian Academy of Sciences said on Wednesday that the Klyuchevskoy volcano started erupting after the morning earthquake.

According to reports from the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the volcano emitted a column of ash reaching three kilometers above sea level.

"Right now, Klyuchevsky volcano is erupting," it said.

Ash clouds have extended eastward, covering distances of up to 58 kilometers.

On Wednesday, Kamchatka experienced the strongest earthquake since 1952, with a magnitude of 8.7.

Tsunami warnings have been issued, urging residents to stay away from shorelines in hazardous zones.

The governments of two regions - Kamchatka and Sakhalin Oblast - declared a state of emergency.

Klyuchevsky is among the most active volcanoes globally, towering at almost 4,850 meters above sea level. Despite international flight paths avoiding the immediate vicinity, caution is advised for nearby flights.