Japan warns of tsunami from Russia quake

Tsunami waves on Wednesday hit some parts of Japan's Pacific coastal regions after a mega earthquake struck off Russia, with authorities urging tens of thousands of residents in affected areas to stay evacuated, according to broadcaster NHK.

According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, a 60-centimeter (2-foot) tsunami was observed at Kuji Port in the Iwate province and the town of Hamanaka in Hokkaido, while Ishinomaki Port in the Miyagi province recorded 50-cm (1.64-ft) waves.

The Tohoku and Kanto regions also saw elevated wave activity, including a 30-cm (1-ft) surge at Yokohama Port.

Earlier in the day, smaller waves were observed along Hokkaido's eastern coast, 30 cm at Hanasaki Port in Nemuro at 10.30 am (0130GMT), Hamanaka at 10.36 am (0136GMT), and Kushiro Port at 10.42 am (0142GMT).

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and urged residents who are near the coast or rivers to immediately evacuate to higher ground and stay in a safe location until the warning is lifted.

The tsunami waves have also hit air and land transport in some parts of the country.

Authorities closed runways, suspended flights at Sendai Airport in Japan's northeast, and some flights bound for the major coastal hub were rerouted while railway services were also suspended in some areas.

The Kamchatka Peninsula has experienced massive earthquakes and tsunamis in the past but the latest was its strongest quake in modern history.

The 8.8 magnitude quake generated tsunami warnings across the Pacific Ocean region, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.7 kilometers (12.8 miles) and was centered 119 km (73.9 mi) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, it said.