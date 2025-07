UN chief Guterres warns hunger must never be 'weapon of war'

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged the international community on Monday to reject hunger as a weapon of war.

"Climate change is disrupting harvests, supply chains, and humanitarian aid. Conflict continues to spread hunger from Gaza to Sudan and beyond," he told a UN conference in Ethiopia by video.



"Hunger fuels instability and undermines peace. We must never accept hunger as a weapon of war."