News World Israel-Palestine conference chance to end violence: Riyadh

Israel-Palestine conference chance to end violence: Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Monday described a new conference on the Middle East conflict in New York as an effort to end the violence, but its potential is overshadowed by the expected absence of two key players: Israel and the United States.

DPA WORLD Published July 28,2025 Subscribe

Saudi Arabia sees the conference on the Middle East conflict, which begins on Monday in New York, as an attempt to end the violence between Israel and the Palestinians, but two key players - Israel and the United States - are not expected to attend.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government opposes the creation of a Palestinian state - a concept set to be discussed at the two-day meeting hosted by France and Saudi Arabia - and, according to reports, is not participating.



The United States, Israel's most important ally, is also boycotting the conference. Without the participation of these two states and given the ongoing war in Gaza, where Israel is fighting the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, a breakthrough seems unlikely.



Efforts to diplomatically resolve the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians have failed. Contentious issues include questions about border demarcation, the future status of Jerusalem, the fate of refugees from past wars and expulsions, and the future of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.



Still, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, in a statement ahead of the event, noted the urgency of an agreement.



The conflict has "claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and fueled hatred across the region and beyond," he said.



The meeting aims to deliver concrete results to move closer towards a two-state solution for Israel, with a neighbouring Palestinian state.



France, according to President Emmanuel Macron, intends to recognize such a state later this year.



Speeches are expected from UN Secretary General António Guterres and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa.



Saudi Arabia is a protector of the Palestinians and a leading voice in the Arab world. Riyadh is also one of the most significant donor countries providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.











