Ex-South Korean lawmaker found dead amid probe into alleged ties to former President Yoon

A former South Korean lawmaker who was being investigated for his alleged ties to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol has been found dead, local media reported Monday.

The body of Choi Ho, a former member of the Gyeonggi provincial assembly, was found on a hill in Pyeongtaek, 75 kilometers (46 miles) south of Seoul, about an hour after his family reported him missing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Police said they believe he left his home Sunday and took his own life, although no suicide note was found.

Choi was nominated by the then ruling People Power Party to run for mayor of Pyeongtaek in June 2022 local elections.

Prosecutors have been investigating suspicions that then President Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, pushed for his nomination.