Erdoğan on Ukraine war: Peace table to be set in Türkiye soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday expressed hope that Türkiye will once again play a central role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, hinting at the continuation of peace efforts on Turkish soil.

"Just as the negotiation table (between Russia and Ukraine) was established in Istanbul, the peace table will also be established in Türkiye in the not-too-distant future, and this bloody war will come to an end," Erdoğan said, speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Russia and Ukraine held a third round of renewed peace talks in Istanbul on July 23, following talks in May and June.