Dozens of Palestinians killed in new wave of Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip

Dozens more Palestinians were killed and scores of others injured in fresh Israeli attacks on the war-torn Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported Monday.

Five Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces bombed an apartment in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Another five people were killed and more than 30 injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a three-story house in the "Japanese" neighborhood west of the city.

In a separate attack, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces bombed a home in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.