Baby saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

A baby was delivered from the womb of a pregnant Palestinian woman killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, medics said on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the baby was taken out of the mother's womb by medical teams at the Al-Mawasi Field Hospital.

The mother was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a house in Al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis on Monday.

The Israeli army renewed its airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2, has shut down all crossings, worsening humanitarian conditions for the territory's 2.4 million population.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.