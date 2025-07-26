Russia claims capturing 2 villages in eastern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that its forces have taken control of two villages in Ukraine's eastern regions.

The settlements of Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk region and Malievka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have come under Russia's control following operations carried out by the units of the Vostok (East) group of forces, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry also said that overnight, the Russian armed forces conducted a group strike using long-range precision weapons and attack drones targeting Ukrainian defense industry enterprises that manufacture components for missile systems, as well as produce ammunition and explosives.

"The objective was achieved. All designated targets were hit," it said.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Moscow's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.





