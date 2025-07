Israeli troops boarded the Handala, a boat operated by the pro-Palestinian activist group Freedom Flotilla and sailing to Gaza, on Saturday, according to a livestream broadcast by the group.

The broadcast showed the activists sat on deck, holding their hands up and whistling the Italian anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao", as the soldiers took control of the vessel.

Three video livefeeds of the scene, which had been broadcast online, were cut minutes later.