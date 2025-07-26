News World Thousands again demonstrate in Tel Aviv for hostage deal

In Tel Aviv on Saturday, thousands of protesters rallied for a Gaza ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

DPA WORLD Published July 26,2025

Several thousand people demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday in favour of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the remaining hostages held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.



At the rally, Or Levy, who himself was held hostage in the Gaza Strip for 491 days, appealed to US President Donald Trump.



"I urge you: please, use every tool, every means of influence, to bring them all home - my friends, my brothers and sister, every soul still trapped in darkness. A comprehensive deal is the only path forward and only you can make it happen," Levy asserted.



On Thursday, Israel and the United States recalled their negotiating teams from indirect talks in Qatar on a further ceasefire.



"In times like these, full of uncertainty and troubling reports about the collapse of negotiations, I feel it's important to say, from experience, from far too much experience: every pause in the negotiations, every breakdown in talks it's the hostages who pay the price," Levy said before the demonstrators marched to the US embassy.



There are still around 50 hostages in the Gaza Strip, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive.



Hamas fighters and other factions abducted more than 250 people from Israel to the Gaza Strip during their attack on October 7, 2023. More than 1,200 people were killed.



Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then.














