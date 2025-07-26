News World 5 more Palestinians die in Gaza in 24 hours from malnutrition

The death toll from starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has now reached 127, the Health Ministry said Saturday, after announcing that five more Palestinians succumbed to the hunger crisis in the last 24 hours.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Saturday that five more Palestinians have died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths from what it calls "Israeli-induced starvation" to 127 since October 2023.









