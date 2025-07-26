Turkish foreign minister says Balkans hold strategic, cultural priority for Türkiye

The Balkans are not only strategic for Türkiye but also a priority area intertwined with cultural and human ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

"The stability of the Balkans is of great importance primarily for Europe, as well as for the peace and security of neighboring regions," Fidan told a press conference following the first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul.

Noting that the initiative to convene the Balkan Peace Platform came at the directive of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Fidan said regional leaders showed strong interest in the proposal.

He added that the meeting gathered participants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania, and Kosovo.

Highlighting the Balkans as a strategic crossroads connecting Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and the Black Sea, the Turkish foreign minister emphasized the region's historical significance in political, economic, and security matters.

Fidan stressed that bilateral cooperation with regional countries is developing on multiple levels, with high-level contacts continuously expanding into new areas.

"We believe that stability in the Balkans will become permanent primarily through strengthened cooperation and dialogue among regional countries. This approach is based on the principle of regional ownership," he said.

He said the Balkan Peace Platform is a new step in regional ownership, aiming to create a practical and effective structure that encourages honest dialogue and regular contact among all parties.

The foreign minister expressed their aim to create a foundation where the term Balkans is associated not with division and fragmentation, but with cooperation and solidarity, striving to contribute to the prosperity and peace of both the region and its neighbors.

"We aim to support existing mechanisms rather than replace any process. We offer a framework that supports the efforts of the international community, particularly the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue process," Fidan said, adding that participants had come together today to find solutions to Balkan issues and develop concrete projects.

"We cannot leave our future to chance or the hands of others," Fidan said, adding that they discussed regional issues with participants, emphasizing that establishing stability and prosperity across the Balkans is a top priority.

"We exchanged views on various topics, including political developments, energy security, strengthening connectivity, regional cooperation, and capacity-building opportunities. We also evaluated the future of the Balkan Peace Platform, aiming for it to serve as a complementary format to existing initiatives in the region," he said.

The foreign minister highlighted a shared commitment to hold regular meetings and prioritize projects that will concretely advance regional cooperation.

He also stressed that in today's global crises and rising uncertainties, joint solutions are essential, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen regional dialogue and noting that decisions about their region must be made collectively.

Fidan expressed hope that the Balkan Peace Platform will serve this purpose, adding that the initiative was launched with a joint effort to build a Balkans that collaborates and embraces its diversity as a strength.