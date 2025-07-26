Israel seizes 84% of West Bank’s water, worsens crisis for Palestinians

Israel has tightened its grip on water resources in the West Bank, now controlling more than 84% of Palestinian supplies amid mounting shortages in the occupied territory, a new report warned on Saturday.

The report by the National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements, affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said Israeli authorities and illegal settlers have escalated attempts to take over Palestinian water sources, including the destruction of more than 500 rainwater harvesting wells across the territory.

According to the bureau, 52% of the West Bank's water is diverted to Israeli use, while another 32% goes to illegal settlements. Palestinians are left with just 16%, triggering severe supply gaps, especially during the hot summer months.

Tensions spiked further this week after illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Ain Samia spring east of Ramallah, leading to a complete halt in water pumping to dozens of surrounding towns and villages.

The Jerusalem Water Authority said that it had lost control over the area's water infrastructure due to repeated attacks targeting power lines, pumps, communications systems, and surveillance equipment.

It warned that over 70,000 Palestinians are now at risk of being cut off from access to clean water, calling the situation "a looming humanitarian disaster."

The report also highlighted the deep inequality in daily water consumption. While the average Palestinian uses about 85.7 liters per day, Israelis consume nearly 300 liters.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,006 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.