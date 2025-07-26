Indonesia urges other nations to follow France on Palestine

Indonesia on Saturday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognize the state of Palestine and urged other nations to do the same, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

France's move "is a positive path to preserve the future prospect of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine within its 1967 border and East Jerusalem as its capital under the Two-State Solution," it said.

The ministry urged "all countries who have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to follow France's path," reaffirming Indonesia's consistent support for Palestinian statehood.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that Paris would recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

"In line with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," he wrote on X.

Germany, the UK and France said Friday they are opposed to any attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Currently, 149 of 193 UN member states recognize the state of Palestine.



