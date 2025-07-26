News World 16 Gazans shot dead while waiting for aid - medics

16 Gazans shot dead while waiting for aid - medics

According to Palestinian doctors at Shifa Hospital, Israeli soldiers on Saturday shot and killed 16 people as they awaited the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza City.

DPA WORLD Published July 26,2025 Subscribe

Israeli soldiers shot and killed 16 people waiting for humanitarian aid to be distributed in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian doctors at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Saturday.



The 16 Palestinians were waiting near the northern Zikim border crossing for trucks carrying humanitarian aid.



A further 300 people were injured, the doctors said.



The Israeli military has not commented on the incident and the information could not initially be independently verified.



Gazans have been shot repeatedly while waiting for the distribution of humanitarian aid or near border crossings.



An Israeli and UN-backed rival aid group called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been operating in the coastal strip in recent times, but there have been widespread Palestinian media reports of Israeli attacks on those waiting in line for help.



GHF distribution centres are also guarded by private US security firms.



Israel's military has said in the past that soldiers shoot at suspects if they approach troops without permission or enter restricted areas.



The foundation has repeatedly denied the reports, but according to the UN, hundreds of deaths have already occurred at GHF distribution stations since the end of May.



Israel introduced the new distribution mechanism, claiming it was to prevent Hamas from diverting aid supplies.



Previously, the UN operated around 400 distribution stations for the approximately 2 million Palestinians in the region. These stations are now barely functioning, as Israel has almost entirely blocked their resupply.



International aid organisations describe the situation in Gaza as catastrophic.



As Israel allows only limited humanitarian aid into the sealed-off strip, most of the population is starving.



More than 100 people have already died of malnutrition, 80% of whom were children, according to the local health authority.



















