US, Pakistan diplomats to meet on bilateral, regional issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Friday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed the meeting between Rubio and Dar during his news conference in Islamabad.

"I can confirm to you the meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, and the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as important regional and global issues, will be discussed," he said.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Secretary Rubio and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar since Rubio took office.

Khan said during the meeting that the recent conflict between Pakistan and India, as well as other regional issues, are expected to be discussed. He thanked all friendly countries, including Washington, for playing a role in the ceasefire during the four-day standoff between Islamabad and New Delhi in May, which was triggered by an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April that left 26 tourists dead.

"Peace and security in the Middle East, and also, of course, developments in the region, which includes Iran, will be discussed between the two leaders," Khan said.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad for the attack. Islamabad denied the allegations and called for a neutral investigation.

The hostilities ended after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on May 10.

The two nuclear neighbors have long been locked in a slew of land and sea disputes, mainly over long-standing Kashmir and water sharing.



