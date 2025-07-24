US approves $322M arms sale to Ukraine

According to the announcement, the arms sale aims to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and provide armored combat equipment.

The notification sent to Congress details that $150 million is allocated for the procurement, maintenance, repair, and modernization of U.S.-made armored vehicles, while $172 million is designated for surface-to-air missile systems.

On July 14, during a press conference at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that they had reached an agreement to send weapons to Ukraine. He said the U.S. would produce these weapons, and NATO allies would cover the costs.

Rutte commented, "The U.S. decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is very important. I will consult with European states, and we will prepare military aid containers for Ukraine."