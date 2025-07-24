Top Azerbaijani diplomat highlights possibility of trilateral cooperation with Türkiye, Somalia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday highlighted the possibility of trilateral cooperation with Türkiye and Somalia.

"Türkiye and Somalia have strong relations. Given Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Türkiye, cooperation opportunities between the three countries were discussed," Bayramov said during a press conference following talks with his visiting Somalian counterpart Abdisalam Abdi Ali, in Baku.

Bayramov expressed his satisfaction with both countries' solidarity on international platforms, including the UN, and said relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia have improved significantly in recent years.

He said Somalia has been a member of the contact group established within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to "counter Armenia's attacks against Azerbaijan."

"Azerbaijan also supports Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Bayramov added.

For his part, Ali thanked Azerbaijan for its contributions to Somalia in the energy and oil sectors, noting that his country has rich experience in the agriculture sector.

"We want to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in this area as well," he said, adding they also have extensive cooperation in the defense and security fields.

He went on to underline Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Somalia's possibility of working together in the exploration of his country's natural resources.