Thailand, Cambodia ‘willing’ to prevent further hostilities after deadly clashes, says Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 9, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Thailand and Cambodia are "willing" to prevent further hostilities after deadly clashes between the two countries, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday.

During his talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Anwar expressed Malaysia's "deep concern over the escalation of tensions along their border," he said on X.

In Malaysia's capacity as 2025 chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Anwar requested both leaders declare an "immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities and to create space for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic resolution."

"I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward," he said, while also expressing Kuala Lumpur's willingness to "assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity and shared responsibility."

The latest clash, during which Thailand said it hit Cambodian military sites, while Cambodia hit several places near border via rockets, took place a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

On Thursday, 12 people, including a soldier, were killed in Thailand.

Cambodia has released no information on whether there were any casualties on their side.

The two sides have given differing accounts of who initiated the weapons fire on Thursday.

Cambodia has sought "urgent" intervention by the UN Security Council amid the escalating tensions with Thailand.

Cambodia and Thailand have downgraded diplomatic ties to the lowest level in decades as bilateral tensions have been rising since May 28, when troops exchanged fire near the border, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.