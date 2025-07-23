Ukrainian delegation meets Turkish president ahead of Istanbul peace talks

A Ukrainian delegation held on Wednesday talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, ahead of the third round of Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations in Istanbul.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said the delegation conveyed greetings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and thanked Türkiye for its enduring support.

"We expressed our gratitude to Türkiye and President Erdogan for their consistent political and security support for Ukraine throughout the full-scale war with Russia."

The delegation was led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, he added.

"We also appreciate Türkiye's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations and to support diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

The discussions covered "security situation, regional stability challenges, and the prospects for further defense cooperation," according to Yermak, who described the meetings as "constructive."

The Ukrainian officials also met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief adviser to Erdogan.

"We are grateful to Türkiye and the Turkish people for their steadfast position ... we appreciate the opportunity to engage," Yermak said.

The third round of renewed Russia-Ukraine peace talks facilitated by Türkiye is set to begin in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

The trilateral meeting involving delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled to commence at around 7 pm local time (1600GMT) at the Ciragan Palace, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting will be chaired by Fidan, and is expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries.





