Japanese navy officer praises Turkish drones, eyes closer defense ties

A Japanese navy officer on Wednesday commended Turkish drone maker Baykar's unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), highlighting their value in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) — a mission area he called vital for Japan.

Speaking at the IDEF 2025 defense industry fair in Istanbul, Japanese naval officer Iwade Yohei said: "ISR operations are very critical in Japan. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is now conducting ISR missions 24/7, every single day."

"So, I'm very interested in the Bayraktar UAVs made by Türkiye and I would like to know the details," he said.

Noting that Türkiye makes swift decisions in the defense industry to procure its products to other countries, Yohei said Japan is much different from Türkiye in that regard.

This, he said, was his first time experiencing Turkish naval systems.

"I would like to learn more about Turkish naval products," he added.

The officer noted that he hopes for closer relations between Türkiye and Japan to allow for more communication between Turkish and Japanese companies.

Baykar is the world's largest producer of unmanned aerial vehicles and is known for its battle-proven UCAVs, including the Bayraktar TB2, TB3, Akinci, and Kizilelma.

The company is showcasing its systems at the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, which draws thousands of international attendees.

IDEF 2025 is being held across multiple venues — Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, WOW Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event is organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation. Anadolu Agency is the event's global communication partner.

This year's edition hosts ministers, chiefs of staff, commanders, and top representatives from 103 countries, with participants from 44 countries exhibiting at the fair.

More than 900 domestic and 400 international defense firms are in attendance.





