Japan, EU to deepen ties on security, supply chains

Japan and the EU on Wednesday pledged to deepen their strategic partnership by strengthening defense cooperation, securing supply chains and reinforcing their joint commitment to a rules-based global order.

The commitments were outlined in a joint statement following a summit in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Saying "the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected," the two sides agreed to extend cooperation "in the area of security and defense" and boost respective capabilities to address shared challenges.

Japan and the EU also emphasized their resolve to "maintain and strengthen a stable and predictable rules-based free and fair economic order," amid rising concerns over unilateral tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

They pledged to enhance cooperation on "increasing supply chain resilience and reducing strategic dependencies, including strengthening and diversifying critical minerals supply chains," and to counter "economic coercion and non-market policies and practices."

On the climate crisis, which they described as "an existential threat," the statement reaffirmed support for the Paris Agreement and called for "a global, just and inclusive green transition."

Both sides expressed "serious concern" over regional tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea, rejecting "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

They also reiterated "resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of international law, in particular the UN Charter."

According to official EU data, bilateral trade in goods between the bloc and Japan reached €130.7 billion (about $137.9 billion) in 2024.

Formal relations date back to 1959, when Japan's ambassador to Belgium was appointed its first representative to the European Communities, the predecessor of the EU.