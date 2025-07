WFP: One-third of Gaza’s population has gone days without food

Ross Smith, WFP's Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, stated, "The hunger crisis in Gaza has reached a new and shocking level of desperation. One-third of the population is going without food for several days in a row."

According to WFP estimates, one-quarter of Gaza's population is facing famine-like conditions, with around 100,000 women and children suffering from acute malnutrition.