UN Security Council adopts resolution urging peaceful settlement of disputes

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday encouraging all member states to utilize mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes, reaffirming the principles of the UN Charter.

All 15 members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution, which was submitted by Pakistan.

The resolution "urges all member states to utilize effectively the mechanisms for pacific settlement of disputes as outlined in Article 33 of the United Nations Charter, including negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice."

It also "expresses its determination to recommend the use of these mechanisms, as appropriate," and "expresses its readiness to utilize the mechanism of investigation provided" in the UN Charter.

Council members also urged member states "to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of Security Council resolutions for peaceful settlement of disputes."

Urging regional and sub-regional organizations "to enhance their efforts for peaceful settlement of disputes, consistent with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions," the resolution encourages member states to support and strengthen cooperation between the organizations and the UN.

It also requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present, one year following the resolution's adoption, "concrete recommendations for further strengthening the mechanisms for peaceful settlement of disputes" in a dedicated briefing and through regular reporting channels.