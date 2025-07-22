 Contact Us
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May

"As of July 21, we have recorded 1,054 people killed in Gaza while trying to get food; 766 of them were killed in the vicinity of GHF sites and 288 near UN and other humanitarian organisations' aid convoys," UN human rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told AFP, stating the victims had been "killed by the Israeli military".

Published July 22,2025
More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to access food in Gaza since the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations, the United Nations said Tuesday.

