Malaysian Premier Anwar appeals Trump to press for end to Gaza war

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Tuesday appealed US President Donald Trump to use his influence to press for an "immediate" end to Israeli brutalities in Gaza.

"In this regard, I urge all those with influence over Israel to find the courage to act decisively. I especially appeal to US President Donald Trump to use that influence to press for an immediate end to the killing, stop the indiscriminate bombings, and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need without obstruction" Anwar said in statement on X.

"The tragedy unfolding in Gaza is a test of our shared humanity," Anwar said, adding that entire families are being murdered.

"Children — even babies — have been killed. Others are wasting away from hunger. This appalling disregard for human life and dignity must end, for it is a violation of the most basic moral code," he said.

The Malaysian premier called on all world leaders to act with "urgency."

"Every government that believes in international law, every nation that claims to value human life, must speak with one voice," he said.

Malaysia, he added, stands ready to work with all nations, North and South, East and West" to bring relief to Gaza, and to restore the basic principles of humanity.

" Let us not be remembered as those who stood by. Let us be guided by our conscience, to answer suffering with compassion, and to pursue peace for the sake of our humanity," Anwar maintained.

More than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Among the victims are several who died from malnutrition and starvation, as well as those killed in Israeli firing during aid distribution.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

