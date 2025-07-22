Israel’s army chief says war against Iran ‘not over’

Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said Tuesday that the war against Iran is not over.

"Iran and its axis remain in our sights. The campaign against Iran is not over," Zamir said during a military assessment meeting, as cited by an army statement.

He also said that the war in the Gaza Strip "is one of the most complex the IDF (army) has ever known."

"We are paying a heavy price in combat," he said. "We will continue operating to achieve our objectives: the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas," Zamir added.