ISRAELI STRIKES, GROUND OPERATIONS IN GAZAS DEIR AL-BALAH POSE EXTREMELY HIGH RISK OF UNLAWFUL KILLINGS: UN

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday issued a stark warning over Israel's latest strikes and ground operations in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, saying a new wave of displacement orders and strikes are worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

"The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks on southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians," Volker Turk said in a statement. "It seemed the nightmare couldn't possibly get worse. And yet it does."

Turk expressed grave concern over the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations, particularly in areas densely populated with civilians and humanitarian facilities.

"These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure," he warned. "Given the concentration of civilians in the area and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high."

The area under attack, he noted, hosts several humanitarian organizations, including medical clinics, shelters, warehouses, and community kitchens. Homes have already been destroyed and thousands more have been forced to flee again, seeking refuge in increasingly overcrowded parts of Gaza where aid access is severely limited, he stressed.

"Even these areas are not safe," Turk said. "I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity."

Under international law, Israel, as the occupying power, is obligated to ensure that essential supplies -- including food and medical aid -- reach civilians. The UN human rights chief stressed that humanitarian access must be "immediate and unconditional."

"Instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction and the wide-scale violations of international law," he said and added: "More and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare."