Elon Musk’s retro Tesla restaurant flooded with fans

The long-anticipated "Tesla Diner & Drive-In" concept, envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, has come to life in Hollywood. The highlight of the opening day was Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus, who served popcorn to guests on the second-floor terrace. Some visitors interacted with the robot, even prompting it to form heart shapes with its hands.

With its retro-futuristic design, the venue also functions as an open-air cinema. On its first night, it screened the iconic 1960s animated series The Jetsons . The restrooms, staying true to the theme, were designed with a spaceship motif.