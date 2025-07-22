Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh jet crash on Dhaka school, most victims are children

The death toll from Monday's Bangladesh Air Force jet crash on a school building in Dhaka rose to 27, including 25 children, officials said Tuesday, as rescue operations concluded and a probe was launched into the disaster.

At least 78 others -- mostly schoolchildren, firefighters, and soldiers -- remain hospitalized with severe burn injuries, some in critical condition, said Dr. Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the head of the interim government, during a media briefing.

Of the dead, 20 bodies have been identified and returned to their families, while six remain unidentified, Rahman added.

The other two fatalities were the pilot of the Chinese-made FT-7 BGI fighter jet, Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, and Meherin Chowdhury, a teacher at Milestone College who reportedly saved 20 students before succumbing to the fire.

The two-seater training jet encountered a "mechanical fault" shortly after taking off from Dhaka's AK Khandaker airbase, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

The pilot attempted to steer the aircraft away from the densely populated area, but it crashed into the two-story Milestone School and College building in the Diabari neighborhood around noon, about 10 minutes after takeoff.

Footage showed massive flames and black smoke pouring from the site.

Rakibul Islam, the uncle of an eighth grader at the school, told Anadolu his nephew narrowly escaped harm. "The aircraft crashed just about 10 minutes before the school was out for the primary section. Students have gone into trauma. My nephew barely speaks after escaping the fire," he said.

The interim government declared Tuesday a national day of mourning. The Education Ministry suspended Tuesday's higher secondary public exam in light of the tragedy.

Fire services completed rescue efforts, while Navy personnel remained at the scene to monitor the situation and assist as needed.





