US senator calls for end of US military aid to Israel amid rising Palestinian death toll in Gaza

The US should stop funding Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Monday amid the growing number of Palestinian casualties.

"130 people were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in Gaza this weekend. People are starving. Many were shot by the Israeli military while simply trying to get food. This is completely insane and unacceptable, Sanders said on X, stressing: "No more U.S. military aid to Israel."

His remarks follow the reports that said the Gaza death toll exceeds 59,000 as Israel continues its war on Palestinians.

Sanders has long criticized the US administration for providing support to Israel in its ongoing war in the besieged Strip, where more than 59,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.