UN CHIEF WARNS GAZAS HUMANITARIAN LIFELINES COLLAPSING, URGES IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed grave alarm over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, warning that the last remaining lifelines "keeping people alive are collapsing."

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing," a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Denouncing the ongoing Israeli attacks affecting civilians, the statement said Guterres "deplores the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition."

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including the shooting, killing, and injuring of people attempting to get food for their families," it added.

The statement emphasized that "the population in Gaza remains gravely undersupplied with the basic necessities of life," and reminded that "Israel has the obligation to allow and facilitate by all the means at its disposal the humanitarian relief provided by the United Nations and by other humanitarian organizations."

It further noted that "the intensification of hostilities in recent days comes as the humanitarian system is being impeded, undermined and endangered."

"A new evacuation order in parts of Deir al Balah-home to tens of thousands-pushes people into more desperate conditions and further displacement and restricts the United Nations' ability to deliver life-saving aid," it said.

"UN staff remain in Deir al Balah, and two UN guesthouses have been struck, despite parties having been informed of the locations of UN premises, which are inviolable," the statement added.

"These locations-as with all civilian sites-must be protected, regardless of evacuation orders."

Guterres reiterated his "urgent call for the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel, and for the provision of essential resources to ensure their survival."

"The UN stands ready to significantly scale up our humanitarian operations," Guterres said, reiterating his call for a ceasefire.