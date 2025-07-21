Ukraine proposes new round of talks with Russia to be held in Türkiye

Ukraine on Monday proposed holding the next round of negotiations with Russia in Türkiye, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying the meeting should address the return of prisoners of war, the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, and the groundwork for a potential leaders' summit.

Speaking to Ukrainian ambassadors in Kyiv, Zelensky said Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, put forward the proposal, underlining that "truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders."

He urged diplomats to secure international support for the format.

"The agenda from our side is clear," Zelensky said on X. "I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework."

As Ukraine prepares for the possible third round of such talks, Zelensky outlined key diplomatic priorities, including expanding international sanctions against Russia, securing more air defense systems, and increasing the supply and funding of drones.

He said that while Ukraine has achieved unprecedented global cooperation, new formats are required.

"From the Danish model to Czech artillery initiatives to French Mirages boosting our aviation… now the priority is drones, all types," he said.

Referring to frozen Russian assets and legal arbitration victories, he called for creativity in turning those into resources for Ukraine's defense.

He also mentioned ongoing coordination with President Donald Trump's administration on air defense and joint drone initiatives.

Zelensky further emphasized Ukraine's partnerships beyond NATO and the EU, naming formats such as Ukraine-Northern Europe, Ukraine-Southeast Europe, and the Crimean Platform, along with the special partnership with Türkiye.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia for "next week," stressing the importance of a leaders' meeting to advance peace efforts, saying Ukraine was ready.

Russian officials have not yet officially responded to the recent proposal, though local media outlets, including state news agency RIA, confirmed the proposal, citing sources close to Moscow's negotiation team.