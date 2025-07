95 aid seekers killed by Israeli fire in Gaza in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

A displaced Palestinian mother (C) mourns after her son was shot dead at a food distribution point, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, 20 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 95 civilians were killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours while waiting for aid delivery at US-run distribution sites in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Starvation has also killed 19 people in the last 24 hours amid a total Israeli blockade," the ministry's director general, Muneer Alboursh, told Anadolu.

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.