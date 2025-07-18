US TREASURY CHIEF MEETS JAPANS PREMIER AHEAD OF TARIFF DEADLINE

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday met Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo ahead of the US' announced tariff deadline of Aug. 1.

Bessent is in Japan to attend a US national day event on Saturday at the World Exposition in the coastal city of Osaka, western Japan.

Tokyo and Washington have been negotiating a deal to avoid 25% US tariffs on Japanese exports to the world's largest economy.

The Ishiba government hopes to use the visit to step up negotiations before the tariff takes effect on Aug. 1.

After meeting with Ishiba, Bessent was seen leaving the prime minister's office without talking to the media.

On July 7, Trump notified several US trading partners of increased country-specific "reciprocal tariff" rates, with Japan due to be subject to 25% tariffs as of Aug. 1 unless another deal is reached beforehand.





