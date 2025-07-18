Man who jumped from space dies in paragliding accident

According to Porto Sant'Elpidio Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella, initial findings suggest Baumgartner may have suffered a sudden health issue while in flight.

In 2012, Baumgartner set a world record by jumping from the stratosphere at an altitude of 39 kilometers, breaking the sound barrier and capturing global attention with this historic feat.

Mayor Ciarpella described Baumgartner as a "symbol of courage and passion for extreme flying" and extended condolences on behalf of the town.

Shortly before his death, the athlete posted a video on social media showing him repairing his powered paraglider, along with a message mentioning "too much wind," which drew attention.