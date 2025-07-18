Man who jumped from space dies in paragliding accident

 Contact Us
Felix Baumgartner, the first person to break the sound barrier by jumping from the highest altitude ever recorded, died in a powered paragliding crash in Italy. The 56-year-old Austrian extreme sportsman fell near a hotel pool while flying over the village of Porto Sant’Elpidio in the Marche region of eastern Italy.

Published July 18,2025
According to Porto Sant'Elpidio Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella, initial findings suggest Baumgartner may have suffered a sudden health issue while in flight.

In 2012, Baumgartner set a world record by jumping from the stratosphere at an altitude of 39 kilometers, breaking the sound barrier and capturing global attention with this historic feat.

Mayor Ciarpella described Baumgartner as a "symbol of courage and passion for extreme flying" and extended condolences on behalf of the town.

Shortly before his death, the athlete posted a video on social media showing him repairing his powered paraglider, along with a message mentioning "too much wind," which drew attention.