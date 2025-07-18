Human rights group quits El Salvador, cites persecution

Human rights watchdog Cristosal announced on Thursday the cessation of operations in El Salvador, citing relentless repression and persecution by President Nayib Bukele's administration.

After 25 years of work in El Salvador, Cristosal ends operations in the country, yet said they will continue their presence in Honduras and Guatemala, as the Salvadoran government continues to unleash war against foreign and local human rights groups.

"After 25 years of defending human rights in El Salvador, Cristosal announces the suspension of its operations in the country due to the escalating criminalization of defenders, the imposition of foreign agents (LAEX), and weak institutional independence. Our work will continue, reorganized and committed, from our offices in Guatemala and Honduras," read a statement shared in social media.

Recently, the organization suffered a severe blow by the Salvadoran regime after the arrest of Ruth Eleonora López, head of Cristosal's anti-corruption unit, in May, with the accusation of embezzlement during her time within the Supreme Electoral Court.

Through Cristosal, López and her team have voiced alleged corruption activities in Bukele's administration.

Cristosal has asserted that López's apprehension is not isolated and follows a continued effort by Bukele's government to silence one of his last remaining critics.

"Cristosal has faced legal and administrative harassment, espionage, surveillance of its activities and homes, as well as defamation campaigns. Although this adverse context is not new, it is the first time that in El Salvador there are no guarantees of defense," read the statement.

Moreover, Cristosal cited the recently fast-tracked Foreign Agents Act—which obliges organizations that receive direct or indirect funding from foreign governments to register as foreign organizations—as a main apparatus of repression against NGOs such as Cristosal.

The law also imposes taxes of up to 30% on the organization's funding.

"It imposes discretionary sanctions, targeted taxes, and state surveillance to censor and punish independent organizations," said the statement.

According to Cristosal, around 60% of people in El Salvador live in fear of retribution and persecution if they protest or criticize Bukele's rule.





