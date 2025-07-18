Germany says will only back Syria govt if prevents persecution

 Contact Us
"This Syrian transitional government will only have our support if it commits to an inclusive process in Syria, if it protects people, and if it does not allow individuals to be persecuted because of their particular religious or ethnic affiliation, nor, worse yet, killed," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Published July 18,2025
Germany warned Syria's government Friday it needed to protect citizens of all religions and ethnicities to have Berlin's support, after accusations Syrian forces committed abuses against the Druze minority.

