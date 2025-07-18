African Union welcomes peace deal in Central African Republic, dissolution of 2 armed groups

The African Union on Friday welcomed the peace agreement signed in the Central African Republic and the formal dissolution of two armed groups, calling it a step toward stability in the conflict-ridden country.

The development follows an agreement signed on April 19 in Chad's capital, N'Djamena. Last week, the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) and Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) confirmed that they would disband and lay down their arms.

In a statement, AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the signing of the peace agreement and called on all remaining armed groups in the Central African Republic to lay down their arms.

The Central African Republic descended into violence in 2013 after the mostly Muslim Seleka rebel alliance overthrew President Francois Bozize. In response, Christian militias known as Anti-Balaka mobilized, leading to a prolonged civil conflict.

The United Nations deployed its peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, in 2014 to stabilize the country.

Despite persistent unrest, Faustin Archange Touadera won presidential elections in 2015 and again in 2020, even as armed groups continued to control parts of the country.

In early 2019, the government and 14 armed groups signed the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation (APPR-RCA) in Khartoum. However, the agreement failed to hold, with most major rebel groups resuming hostilities in 2021.