UK, Germany sign friendship, cooperation treaty

The UK and Germany on Thursday signed a landmark "Friendship and Cooperation Treaty" aimed at strengthening bilateral ties across defense, foreign policy, economic cooperation, and migration.

The agreement was formally signed at a ceremony in central London, attended by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The treaty is being hailed as a major reset in relations between the two countries, called the biggest UK-Germany treaty since 1945.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chancellor Merz said it is a "historic day for German-British relations," adding that it was "long overdue" that such a partnership was formalized.

"We want to work more closely together, especially after the UK's exit from the EU," Merz said. "There are so many areas where the UK and we can work together even more closely than in the past -- in defense, foreign policy, economic policy, and domestic policy."

The treaty includes a significant educational component, with new provisions to ease exchanges between students and schoolchildren from both countries.

"I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that will make it easier for schoolchildren and students to come to Great Britain in the future, and vice versa, to come to Germany," Merz added.

"The younger generation in particular will now have more opportunities to get to know both countries better."

Starmer also welcomed the treaty as a step forward in Britain's international cooperation, particularly on the issue of illegal migration.

He also called it "historic," saying that it shows the ambition of both countries to work ever more closely in security, trade and defense.

He also confirmed on X that Germany has committed to introducing new legislation aimed at disrupting the supply of small boats used by people-smuggling networks.

"Working with our international partners gets results for British people," Starmer said in a statement shared on X. "We will smash the people-smuggling gangs and secure our borders."