Russia:Israeli airstrikes on Syria deserve ‘strong’ condemnation

Russia on Thursday said that the latest Israeli airstrikes on Syria deserve a "strong" condemnation.

"These attacks, which constitute a gross violation of the country's sovereignty and international law, deserve strong condemnation," said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Defining recent tensions in Syria as "deeply concerning," the statement said that Moscow hopes the implementation of de-escalatory steps will help reduce tensions and stabilize the situation in the country.

The statement said that Russia is convinced the path to resolving these tensions lies through dialogue and "strengthening national consensus, respect for the rights of all representatives and communities of the multi-confessional Syrian society."

"Moscow reaffirms its consistent position in favor of the need to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," it added.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, as well as the cities of Suwayda and Daraa, on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

Another strike reportedly followed early Thursday on a Syrian military base.

The Interior Ministry said the attacks had killed more than 30 people and injured nearly 100.



